Devils late comeback falls short as Penguins hand them 7th straight loss

Pittsburgh Penguins’ Mike Matheson (5) celebrates his goal with Cody Ceci (4) as New Jersey Devils’ Jesper Boqvist (90) skates back to his bench during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH — Jeff Carter picked up his first goal in Pittsburgh as part of a first-period deluge as the Penguins held on for a 7-6 win over New Jersey.

Sidney Crosby had a goal and an assist for Pittsburgh, which nearly let a six-goal lead slip away in the third period.

The Devils scored six times in the third but couldn’t quite draw even. New Jersey has dropped seven straight games.

Nico Hischier, Yegor Sharangovich, Nathan Bastian, Jack Hughes, Nolan Foote and Andreas Johnsson scored for the Devils. It was Foote’s first career NHL goal.