Devils hire former Olympian Meghan Duggan as manager of player development

FILE – Meghan Duggan (10), of the United States, and Russian athlete Yekaterina Nikolayeva (76) chase the puck during the first period of the preliminary round of the women’s hockey game at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, in this Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, file photo. Former U.S. national team captain Meghan Duggan was named manager of player development for the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, the latest prominent women’s hockey player to join an NHL team’s front office. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

NEWARK — The New Jersey Devils have hired former U.S women’s national team captain Meghan Duggan as manager of player development.

Duggan is the latest prominent women’s hockey player to get a job in an NHL team’s hockey operations department.

The Toronto Maple Leafs promoted retired Canadian star Hayley Wickenheiser to senior director of player development and hired fellow Hockey Hall of Famer Danielle Goyette in Wickenheiser’s former role.

Last fall, the Chicago Blackhawks hired U.S. forward Kendall Coyne Schofield as player development coach.

