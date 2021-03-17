Devils end long home losing skid, hand Sabres 12th straight defeat

New Jersey Devils’ Miles Wood, center, celebrates as Buffalo Sabres goaltender Jonas Johansson and Rasmus Ristolainen, left, react after Wood scored a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Newark, N.J. The Devils won 3-2. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEWARK — Miles Wood scored the tiebreaking goal on a power play early in the third period and the New Jersey Devils beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 in a matchup of skidding teams.

Yegor Sharangovich and Sami Vatanen also had goals as the Devils ended an 11-game losing streak on home ice.

Mackenzie Blackwood made 33 saves. Tobias Rieder and Jeff Skinner scored for Buffalo but the Sabres lost their 12th straight, the third-longest slide in franchise history.

Jonas Johansson stopped 23 shots in his sixth start of the season.