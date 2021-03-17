Devils end long home losing skid, hand Sabres 12th straight defeat

NHL

by:

Posted: / Updated:

New Jersey Devils’ Miles Wood, center, celebrates as Buffalo Sabres goaltender Jonas Johansson and Rasmus Ristolainen, left, react after Wood scored a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Newark, N.J. The Devils won 3-2. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEWARK — Miles Wood scored the tiebreaking goal on a power play early in the third period and the New Jersey Devils beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 in a matchup of skidding teams.

Yegor Sharangovich and Sami Vatanen also had goals as the Devils ended an 11-game losing streak on home ice.

Mackenzie Blackwood made 33 saves. Tobias Rieder and Jeff Skinner scored for Buffalo but the Sabres lost their 12th straight, the third-longest slide in franchise history.

Jonas Johansson stopped 23 shots in his sixth start of the season.

