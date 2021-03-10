Devils comeback from three down but lose in OT to Caps 5-4

WASHINGTON — Jakub Vrana scored his second goal of the game in overtime to help the Washington Capitals beat the New Jersey Devils 5-4 after squandering a three-goal lead.
Washington has won six of seven games, including two in a row since forward Tom Wilson was suspended.
New Jersey earned a point with a dominant third period that featured a 16-5 shot disparity.
The Capitals went up 4-1 before the Devils tilted the ice, scoring three consecutive goals to force OT. Scott Wedgewood made 25 saves in his second consecutive start for New Jersey.