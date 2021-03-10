Devils comeback from three down but lose in OT to Caps 5-4

Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov (9) celebrates his goal with right wing Richard Panik (14) and center Lars Eller (20) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, as New Jersey Devils defenseman Dmitry Kulikov (70) skates by, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON — Jakub Vrana scored his second goal of the game in overtime to help the Washington Capitals beat the New Jersey Devils 5-4 after squandering a three-goal lead.

Washington has won six of seven games, including two in a row since forward Tom Wilson was suspended.

New Jersey earned a point with a dominant third period that featured a 16-5 shot disparity.

The Capitals went up 4-1 before the Devils tilted the ice, scoring three consecutive goals to force OT. Scott Wedgewood made 25 saves in his second consecutive start for New Jersey.