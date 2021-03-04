Devils captain Hischier has concussion, broken nose

New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier (13) skates against Washington Capitals goaltender Vitek Vanecek (41) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEWARK — New Jersey Devils captain Nico Hischier sustained a broken nose and concussion when he was hit in the shield of his helmet with a shot last weekend.

The Devils said Thursday they had placed the 22-year-old Swiss center on injured reserve retroactive to Feb. 27.

He is being listed as week to week. Hischier was hurt in the third period of a game against the Washington Capitals Saturday when a deflected puck pushed the shield hard into his face.

Hours before a game against the Rangers, the team said Hischier has a sinus fracture and is in the concussion protocol.