Devils captain Hischier has concussion, broken nose

NEWARK — New Jersey Devils captain Nico Hischier sustained a broken nose and concussion when he was hit in the shield of his helmet with a shot last weekend.
The Devils said Thursday they had placed the 22-year-old Swiss center on injured reserve retroactive to Feb. 27.
He is being listed as week to week. Hischier was hurt in the third period of a game against the Washington Capitals Saturday when a deflected puck pushed the shield hard into his face.
Hours before a game against the Rangers, the team said Hischier has a sinus fracture and is in the concussion protocol.