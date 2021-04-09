Devils beat Buffalo 6-3 in 1st game since Palmieri/Zajac trade

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jesper Boqvist scored the go-ahead goal with 11:15 remaining and the New Jersey Devils overcame the disappointment of having two key veteran forwards traded to beat the Buffalo Sabres 6-3.
Pavel Zacha scored two power-play goals, and Jack Hughes snapped a 10-game scoring drought while adding two assists in a game the Devils rallied after squandering a 3-1 first-period lead.
Aaron Dell stopped 24 shots to pick up his first win in more than 14 months.
The victory came a day after New Jersey’s Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac were packaged in a trade to the New York Islanders.
Victor Olofsson, Jeff Skinner and Tage Thompson scored for Buffalo, which gone 3-0-2 in its past five.