Devils beat Buffalo 6-3 in 1st game since Palmieri/Zajac trade

New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes (86) celebrates his goal with forward Janne Kuokkanen (59) during the first period of the team’s NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jesper Boqvist scored the go-ahead goal with 11:15 remaining and the New Jersey Devils overcame the disappointment of having two key veteran forwards traded to beat the Buffalo Sabres 6-3.

Pavel Zacha scored two power-play goals, and Jack Hughes snapped a 10-game scoring drought while adding two assists in a game the Devils rallied after squandering a 3-1 first-period lead.

Aaron Dell stopped 24 shots to pick up his first win in more than 14 months.

The victory came a day after New Jersey’s Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac were packaged in a trade to the New York Islanders.

Victor Olofsson, Jeff Skinner and Tage Thompson scored for Buffalo, which gone 3-0-2 in its past five.