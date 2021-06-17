Defend NY: Jets bond while supporting Isles in playoffs

New York Islanders players celebrate a goal by Brock Nelson during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the Tampa Bay Lightning Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

NEW YORK — The New York Islanders will have their jumbo-sized man advantage in the stands again at the Old Barn.

Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson and about 14 of his teammates headed to Nassau Coliseum on Thursday night to root on the Islanders for Game 3 of their NHL semifinal playoff series against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Jets have attended a handful of Islanders playoff games this postseason to bond off the football field and to show support for the hockey team.

Offensive lineman Greg Van Roten is a Long Island native and came up with the idea early in the playoffs.