Defend NY: Jets bond while supporting Isles in playoffs

NHL

by:

Posted: / Updated:

New York Islanders players celebrate a goal by Brock Nelson during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the Tampa Bay Lightning Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

NEW YORK — The New York Islanders will have their jumbo-sized man advantage in the stands again at the Old Barn.

Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson and about 14 of his teammates headed to Nassau Coliseum on Thursday night to root on the Islanders for Game 3 of their NHL semifinal playoff series against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Jets have attended a handful of Islanders playoff games this postseason to bond off the football field and to show support for the hockey team.

Offensive lineman Greg Van Roten is a Long Island native and came up with the idea early in the playoffs.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Long Island Videos

Islanders fans go wild as 'Saints' move on

Tools stolen from Long Island charity

Long Island mom fights for Kyra’s Law, family court reforms after daughter’s murder

Long Island 7th grader to compete in Scripps National Spelling Bee

More Long Island

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss