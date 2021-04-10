Crosby’s 3 points lead Penguins past Devils 6-4

NHL

by:

Posted: / Updated:

New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood (29) stops a shot by Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 9, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

NEWARK — Bryan Rust scored two goals and Sidney Crosby had a goal and two assists in leading the streaking Pittsburgh Penguins to a 6-4 victory over the New Jersey Devils.

Jared McCann, defenseman Brian Dumoulin and Colton Sceviour also scored as the banged-up Penguins won their second game in as many nights and eighth in 11 games.

Casey DeSmith made 25 saves in snapping a personal two-game losing streak.

Miles Wood scored two goals and Jack Hughes and Jesper Boqvist had one for the Devils. Mackenzie Blackwood made 21 saves.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

7-year-old boy killed when fire tears through Newark townhouse: officials

Paterson breaks ground on city's 1st playground to accommodate children with autism

Bisons to start season in New Jersey

Why are COVID cases on the rise in NJ?

Vaccinations are on the rise -- and so are cases

7-year-old boy killed in Newark house fire: officials

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss