Crosby, Rust put Penguins past Devils 5-1

New Jersey Devils goaltender Aaron Dell (47) blocks a shot by Pittsburgh Penguins’ Sidney Crosby (87) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, April 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH — Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust both scored their 19th goals of the season and the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the New Jersey Devils, 5-1, on Thursday.

The two teams also met on Tuesday, as Pittsburgh became the first team in NHL history to win a game, despite allowing six goals in the third period during a bizarre 7-6 victory.

The Penguins didn’t allow their big lead to slip away this time. Kasperi Kapanen returned to the lineup after missing the last 13 games with a left foot injury to score his eighth of the season and add an assist.

Teddy Blueger scored short-handed, while Cody Ceci also scored for the Penguins, who have 12 wins and points in 14 of their last 17 games overall.

