Crosby, Rust in control again as Pens beat Devils 4-2

Pittsburgh Penguins’ Zach Aston-Reese (12) collides with New Jersey Devils’ Will Butcher during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, April 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH — Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust each scored their 20th goal of the season, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the New Jersey Devils 4-2.

Crosby got an empty-netter with 0.1 seconds to play. His goal came following a tense net-mouth scramble in which the Devils nearly tied the game.

Crosby surpassed Evgeni Malkin and Mario Lemieux for the most 20-plus goal seasons in franchise history.

He’s the 36th player in NHL history to have 13 or more 20-plus goal seasons.

Miles Wood and Jack Hughes scored for New Jersey.