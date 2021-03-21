Cizikas scores twice to help Islanders beat Flyers 6-1

New York Islanders center Casey Cizikas (53) reacts after scoring a goal during the first period of the team’s NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

UNIONDALE, L.I. — Casey Cizikas scored twice in New York’s four-goal first period and the Islanders beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-1.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Jordan Eberle, Anthony Beauvillier and Josh Bailey also scored to help the Islanders end a two-game skid that followed a nine-game winning streak.

Oliver Wahlstrom and Thomas Hickey each had two assists and Ilya Sorokin stopped 23 shots for his seventh straight win.

Joel Farabee scored for Philadelphia, which has lost seven of its last 11. Carter Hart came in with a 3.70 goals-against average and .880 save percentage and finished with 22 saves.

The teams conclude their three-game series Monday at Philadelphia.

