Buchnevich gets hat trick as Rangers beat Devils for 3rd time in 5 days

New York Rangers’ Pavel Buchnevich, left, is greeted at the bench after scoring a his second goal against the New Jersey Devils during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in New York. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP)

MANHATTAN — Pavel Buchnevich celebrated his birthday with his first career hat trick and the New York Rangers beat the New Jersey Devils 6-3 on Saturday for their third win over their Hudson River rivals in five days.

Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists and Ryan Strome had a goal and an assist in a three-goal first-period outburst as the Rangers improved to 12-4-3 in their last 19 games.

The question after the quick start was whether rookie Igor Shesterkin would get his third consecutive shutout.

The Russian’s shutout streak was stopped at 152 minutes, 37 seconds.