Bruins shutout Rangers, New York loses 5th straight

Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk (48) and New York Rangers defenseman Anthony Bitetto (22) chase the puck in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

BOSTON — Patrice Bergeron scored in his fourth straight game, Jeremy Swayman needed to stop only 15 shots for his second career shutout and the Boston Bruins beat the New York Rangers 4-0 on Thursday night.

Jake DeBrusk, Charlie McAvoy and Brandon Carlo also scored and Brad Marchand and David Krejci had two assists apiece to help the Bruins win for the fifth time in six games.

The teams will meet again on Saturday in Boston.

The Rangers, in the midst of a tumultuous week that included the firing of the club’s president and general manager, were listless from the start and lost their fifth straight.

New York had just four shots on goal in the first period and three in the second.