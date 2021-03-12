Bruins chase Georgiev, beat Rangers 4-0

Boston Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk (74) and New York Rangers center Brett Howden (21) vie for position during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

BOSTON — Jake DeBrusk returned after being benched one game for lack of effort and scored his first goal in almost a month, chasing Rangers goalie Alexandar Georgiev early in the second period and leading the Boston Bruins to a 4-0 victory.

David Krejci scored his first goal of the season and Brad Marchand had two assists — one of them after sliding the puck through his own skates to set up Patrice Bergeron’s short-handed goal.

David Pastrnak also scored for Boston, and Jaroslav Halak stopped 28 shots for his second shutout of the year.

The Bruins snapped a two-game losing streak and earned just their fourth victory in 11 games.