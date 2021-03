Boston Bruins’ Karson Kuhlman (83) cannot get a shot off against New Jersey Devils’ Ty Smith (24) and Mackenzie Blackwood (29) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON — Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 40 shots for his first shutout of the season, Kyle Palmieri scored and the New Jersey Devils held on to beat the Boston Bruins 1-0.

Jaroslav Halak made 28 saves for the Bruins, who had earned at least one point in their last four games (3-0-1).

The Devils improved to 4-0-1 against Boston this season, with each game decided by a goal. New Jersey had lost four of its last five.

The Bruins had a goal overturned with 1:10 to play.