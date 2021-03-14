Bellows scores twice in 3rd, Islanders beat Devils to take winning streak to 8

New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood (29) covers up the puck as Devils defenseman Ryan Murray (22) checks New York Islanders right wing Jordan Eberle (7) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

NEWARK — Kieffer Bellows scored his first two goals of the season early in the third period and the New York Islanders rallied to beat the New Jersey Devils 3-2 on Saturday for their eighth straight victory.

Oliver Walhstrom also scored and Semyon Varlamov made 26 saves to help the East-leading Islanders extend their points streak to 11 games at 10-0-1.

The winning streak is the longest for the Islanders since they won 10 in a row last season. The team record is 15 in early 1982.

Pavel Zacha and Janne Kuokkanen scored for the Devils. They have lost 10 straight at home.