Islanders force Game 7 with Lightning on the heels of Beauvillier OT goal

The New York Islanders celebrate an overtime goal by Anthony Beauvillier after Game 6 of an NHL hockey semifinals as Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy leaves the ice with teammates Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. The Islanders won 3-2. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

UNIONDALE, N.Y. — The New York Islanders have forced a Game 7 in their Stanley Cup Semifinal series with the Tampa Bay Lightning, winning Game 6 in overtime 3-2 on a goal by Anthony Beauvillier.

Beauvillier scored 1:08 into overtime and the Islanders rallied Wednesday night to force a deciding Game 7 in their playoff series.

Jordan Eberle and Scott Mayfield scored for the Islanders, who rallied from two goals down in the second period. Semyon Varlamov finished with 22 saves.

Brayden Point scored for the ninth straight game and Anthony Cirelli had a goal and an assist for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 25 shots.

Beauvillier got his stick on the puck to pick off a pass in the right circle, gathered it and quickly beat Vasilevskiy on the first shot on goal of the extra period.

Game 7 is Friday night in Tampa, Fla.

Mayfield tied at 2 with 8:44 left when he got a pass from Mathew Barzal, skated into the right circle and beat Vasilevskiy with a shot that went in off the crossbar.