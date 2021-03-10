Beauvillier lifts Isles past Bruins 2-1 in shootout

New York Islanders’ Anthony Beauvillier (18) shoots the puck past Boston Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak (41) during the shootout period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. The Islanders won 2-1. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

UNIONDALE, L.I. — Anthony Beauvillier scored the deciding goal in the shootout and the New York Islanders beat the Boston Bruins 2-1 for their sixth straight win.

Brock Nelson scored in regulation for the Islanders, and Semyon Varlamov stopped 32 shots as Barry Trotz became the third coach in NHL history to reach 1,700 games behind the bench.

New York improved to 11-0-2 at Nassau Coliseum, remaining the league’s only team without a regulation loss at home.

David Pastrnak scored for Boston, which lost its second straight and fell to 3-5-2 in its last 10 games.

Jaroslav Halak finished with 26 saves. The Islanders are 4-0-0 against the Bruins this season.