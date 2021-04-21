Bailey, Beauvillier lead Islanders to 6-1 rout over Rangers

NHL

New York Islanders’ Josh Bailey (12) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

UNIONDALE, L.I. — Josh Bailey scored twice, Anthony Beauvillier had a goal and three assists, and the New York Islanders beat the Rangers 6-1.

Jordan Eberle and Jean-Gabriel Pageau each had a goal and an assist, and Brock Nelson also scored. Semyon Varlamov stopped 25 shots to help the Islanders win their second straight and seventh in the last 10 to pull into a tie with Washington atop the East Division ahead of a stretch of three straight games against the Capitals.

Kevin Rooney scored for the Rangers, who had won four straight — all against New Jersey — and lost in regulation for just the second time in 12 games (8-2-2).

Igor Shesterkin finished with 22 saves.

