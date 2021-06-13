At Olympic swimming trials, Ledekcy keeping an eye on Islanders

NHL

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 11, 2021, file photo, Katie Ledecky competes in the women’s 1500-meter freestyle final at the TYR Pro Swim Series swim meet in Mission Viejo, Calif. Ledecky finished first. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)

OMAHA, Neb. — Even as she attempts to qualify for her third U.S. Olympic team, champion swimmer Katie Ledecky is keeping an eye on the NHL playoffs.

Her uncle, Jon Ledecky, is a co-owner of the New York Islanders.

The team has advanced to the final four of the Stanley Cup playoffs, facing the Tampa Bay Lightning in a best-of-seven series for the chance to take on either Las Vegas or Montreal in the final. Game 1 is Sunday afternoon.

Katie Ledekcy will be watching from Omaha, where she is competing in the U.S. Olympic swimming trials that also begin Sunday.

