Zach Wilson shaky, ‘not great’ in Jets’ MetLife Stadium scrimmage

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson threw two interceptions in the team’s scrimmage at MetLife Stadium.

He was blunt in his assessment saying he wasn’t great and added that he has high expectations for himself.

The No. 2 overall pick in the draft unofficially finished 11 of 24 for 112 yards while working with the starters in front of about 20,000 fans, who hadn’t been inside the stadium since late in the 2019 season.

Coach Robert Saleh said moments like the scrimmage are priceless for Wilson and will only help him in his development.

