WR Slayton OK with Giants taking Toney in first round

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) carries the ball after catching a pass from quarterback Daniel Jones during an NFL football practice, Thursday, June 10, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Darius Slayton isn’t overly concerned the New York Giants took wide receiver Kadarius Toney in the first round of the NFL draft and signed fellow receivers Kenny Golladay and John Ross as free agents.

The third-year wide out had 50 catches for a team-high 751 yards last season and three touchdowns. The catches were two more than his rookie season and his 740 yards again led the team.

The element that slipped was for the fifth-round draft pick from Auburn was his touchdown catches. He had eight in 2019. A

sked about the new personnel, Slayton said the more the merrier.