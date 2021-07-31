Wilson bounces back, QB sparkles in his 2nd Jets camp practice

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) looks on during practice at the team’s NFL football training facility, Saturday, July. 31, 2021, in Florham Park, N.J. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Zach Wilson shook off a rough training camp debut by showing off the type of eye-popping playmaking ability that made him so coveted by the New York Jets.

And the No. 2 overall draft pick did it in front of lots of excited fans.

He had the play of the day when he avoided a pass rush and launched a pretty pass downfield to a streaking Elijah Moore for an 80-yard touchdown. Fans in attendance for the first time since 2019 went wild.

Wilson was shaky Friday after missing the first two practices of camp while waiting to have his four-year, $35.15 million rookie deal completed.