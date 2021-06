Members of the New York Jets gather together after warming up before the start NFL football practice, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Florham Park, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Jeff Ulbrich was a tough and gritty linebacker during his playing days.

That’s the same approach and identity he’s bringing to the New York Jets as their defensive coordinator.

Ulbrich has a clear vision for how he’s going to run his defense in New York and says it will be based in technique, toughness and focus on the players first.

Jets coach Robert Saleh says the 44-year-old Ulbrich is pure energy and the two coaches share the same philosophy on and off the field.