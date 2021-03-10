Trump, in e-mail, encourages former Giant Herschel Walker to run for Senate in Georgia

New Jersey Generals owner Donald Trump, left, shakes hands with Herschel Walker after announcing at a news conference Walker’s signing a $6 million, four-year contract, at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., March 8, 1984. (AP Photo/Dave Pickoff)

NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump encouraged a sports hero of the past to run for public office Wednesday, in one of his first apparent endorsements since leaving the presidency.

Trump sent out a press release and e-mail to supporters talking up former NFL running back Herschel Walker, a longtime Trump friend and supporter, to run for a Senate seat in Georgia that will be up for grabs again in 2022.

“Wouldn’t it be fantastic if the legendary Herschel Walker ran for the United States Senate in Georgia? He would be unstoppable, just like he was when he played for the Georgia Bulldogs, and in the NFL,” Trump said in the brief statement.

The seat in question is the one won in a special election by Rev. Raphael Warnock this past January. It was filled by appointment by Kelly Loeffler, who was later defeated by Warnock.

Walker and Trump go back several decades to when Walker was a $6 million signing for the Trump-owned New Jersey Generals of the USFL, considered a coup for the fledgling league when it took on the NFL in the 1980s. The league folded just two years after Walker signed.

Walker spent 11 years in the NFL largely in a role as a kick returner, including the 1995 season with the New York Giants. He was elected to two Pro Bowls.

Since his football career, Walker’s pursuits have included competing in the 1992 Winter Olympics on the American bobsleigh team, as well as time as a mixed martial artist. He appeared at the 2020 Republican Convention in support of Trump’s failed re-election bid.