FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (PIX11) — On Monday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced that quarterback Zach Wilson would be benched in favor of Tim Boyle.

Boyle’s first start for Gang Green will mark the Jets’ third quarterback of the year. Aaron Rodgers went down four plays into the season, and Wilson has mustered only 1,944 yards, six touchdowns, and seven interceptions in nine games this season. The Jets are 3-6 in that stretch.

Boyle said his job is to keep the offense on track.

“I think my priority this week is getting the ball out on time, not trying to take sacks. So I think just getting the ball into our playmaker’s hands and letting them have fun with it and just keeping us on pace,” Boyle said.

Boyle signed with the Jets this offseason after backing up Rodgers in Green Bay with the Packers in 2019 and 2020. He has a career record of 0-3 as a starter, throwing three touchdowns and nine interceptions.

The Jets host the Dolphins on Friday at 3 p.m. in the NFL’s first-ever Black Friday game.

