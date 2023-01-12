NEW YORK (PIX11) — Study the greats and become greater. That’s the approach New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is taking into his first-ever playoff game against Minnesota.

“I’m big into numbers and the history of the game, so I went back and looked up the most rushing yards in a playoff game, career rushing yards in a playoff game,” Barkley explained. “Emmitt Smith has like 1,500 yards and 19 touchdowns, which is insane.”

Barkley is excited to have an opportunity to make his mark in the postseason against the Vikings. When asked if he had any nerves ahead of the game, Barkley said no.

To get a better sense of what the postseason has in store, Barkley spoke to Giants legend Michael Strahan.

“I asked him, ‘What’s really the difference between playoff football,” Barkley said about his conversation with Strahan. “He said obviously the intensity rises and all that, but the best advice he gave me was don’t make the game bigger than it needs to be. I’m keeping that advice and sticking with that advice.”

Barkley and the Giants will play Minnesota on Sunday for the team’s first playoff game since 2016. The Vikings won the first meeting between both teams on Christmas Eve thanks to a 61-yard field goal by Greg Joseph.