EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (PIX11) — As the report came out Sunday detailing the frayed relationship of Giants head coach Brian Daboll and Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale, let’s call it like it is. It does not matter.

Martindale has a job to do, and Daboll has a job to do. As someone within the building told me today, there is tension in many NFL buildings when teams lose. To think there is anything out of the ordinary with Wink and Daboll is a stretch. Or, as Giants GM Joe Schoen put it earlier Monday when he met with the media, saying that he has not seen the relationship change between the two men in 22 months.

The Giants have had a miserable season, and the latest distraction with quarterback Tommy DeVito has helped them out. It is great to win a couple of games. However, the Giants are not winning or losing because of the relationship between their head coach and defensive coordinator, no matter what it is.

They are losing games because of a lack of talent at some key positions. Losing is frustrating and stressful in the NFL. But the idea that Martindale and the team will part ways during the regular season makes no sense to me.

They are ranked 28th in total defense and 31st in total offense, and they are dead last in the NFL in scoring. Frustrations can sometimes boil over, but it does not mean the two men are in a “bad place. ”

They are both very good coaches, and the Giants are better off having them both when things go well and when they go bad.

Until next time, New York, I’m Marc Malusis.