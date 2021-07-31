Speedy WR Ross hoping things click with the N.Y. Giants

NEWARK, N.J. — There is little doubt John Ross hasn’t lived up to expectations after being taken with the ninth pick overall in 2017.
In four years with the Cincinnati Bengals, the injury-plagued receiver played in 27 games with 20 starts and had 51 catches and 10 touchdowns.
The Giants are taking a chance on him now.
Ross’ injury list is notable. The former Washington Husky star had shoulder and knee problems as a rookie, a groin issue in his second season, a sternoclavicular injury in 2019, and a foot injury that landed him on injured reserve after three games last season.