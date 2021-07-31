Speedy WR Ross hoping things click with the N.Y. Giants

This is a 2021 photo of John Ross of the New York Giants NFL football team. This image reflects the New York Giants active roster as of Monday, June 7, 2021 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

NEWARK, N.J. — There is little doubt John Ross hasn’t lived up to expectations after being taken with the ninth pick overall in 2017.

In four years with the Cincinnati Bengals, the injury-plagued receiver played in 27 games with 20 starts and had 51 catches and 10 touchdowns.

The Giants are taking a chance on him now.

Ross’ injury list is notable. The former Washington Husky star had shoulder and knee problems as a rookie, a groin issue in his second season, a sternoclavicular injury in 2019, and a foot injury that landed him on injured reserve after three games last season.