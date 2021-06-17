Solid start to NFL education for Jets’ ‘unflappable’ QB Wilson

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The natural ability that made the New York Jets fall in love with Zach Wilson was on display this spring with the rookie quarterback’s arm strength, off-balance throws, accuracy and making plays out of nothing at all.

Wilson has also impressed with his penchant for bouncing back from on-field hiccups.

The education of an NFL quarterback is filled with highs and lows and that has been no different for the former BYU star.

Coach Robert Saleh says the No. 2 overall draft pick has been unflappable when he has made mistakes and that will serve him well as he continues to develop.