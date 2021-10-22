All in for New York football? Listen to PIX on Pigskin

PIX on Pigskin NFL 2021 Week 7

Will the Jets finally score a point in the first quarter? Will the Giants bounce back after getting trampled by the Rams? Jets great Greg Buttle joins us to share his insight as both teams get ready to kickoff Week 7. On tap this week, the Jets are fresh off the bye and head up to Foxboro to take on the Pats. The Giants will try to spoil Sam Darnold’s return to Met-Life. Join us as we break it all down, and find out how Greg Buttle would treat wide receivers who drop the ball. Don’t forget to tune into the New York Blitz every Sunday at 11AM and PIX 11 Sports Nation at 11PM for everything you need to know about New York sports.

Big Blue is now Big Black and Blue after getting banged up in Dallas. Can the G-Men pull off a major upset as double-digit underdogs at home against the Rams? Plus, the Jets can’t lose as they’re on the bye week. What does Gang Green need to do during the down time to get a win when they return to the field? Our NFL Insider Gary Myers joins Todd, Andy, and Joe as we get ready for Week 6. And don’t forget to check out the NY Blitz at 11AM and PIX 11 Sports Nation at 11 PM every Sunday.

We finally get to talk about a couple of wins for the Jets and Giants. Can Gang Green and Big Blue keep it going in week 5? The Jets fly across the pond to take on the Falcons, while the G-Men have a big matchup in Big D. Can the Giants beat the Cowboys and rejuvenate their season? Jets great Greg Buttle and NFL Insider Gary Myers join us to share their insights. And don’t forget to tune in Sunday at 11AM on PIX 11 for New York Blitz and 11PM for PIX 11 Sports Nation.

The Jets and Giants are both still looking for their first win. Are both teams as bad as their 0-3 record? Jets’ great Greg Buttle and NFL insider Gary Myers join us to share their thoughts. Plus, Buttle gives us all a lesson in grammar… or is it on grammar? Put in those headphones or blast it from the speakers as we get you ready for New York football in Week 4. Then don’t forget to tune in Sunday at 11AM on PIX 11 for the New York Blitz to get you ready for kickoff. And check out PIX 11 Sports Nation Sunday night at 11PM.

The Jets and Giants both off to 0-2 starts this season. Can either team get a win in week 3? Our NFL Insider Gary Myers joins us to explain why the season could go off the rails for Big Blue if they lose to Atlanta. Plus, we discuss Zach Wilson’s future after throwing four picks against the Pats. Will he have a bounce back week in Denver? Throw in a couple references to Animal House, college GPAs, and Eli’s chances of wearing a gold jacket and you’ve got everything you need to get ready for this weekend’s action. Don’t forget to check out New York Blitz for more pearls from the gang every Sunday at 11AM on PIX11. It’s New York’s only show covering both teams just two hours before kickoff.

Gang Green getting ready for the home opener against their rivals from New England, at MetLife this weekend. We’re sitting down with Jets great Greg Buttle to talk about how Robert Saleh and company can out maneuver the chess master Bill Belichick. Will Zach Wilson or Mac Jones get their first NFL win? Listen as Buttle explains why the running game is waste, defenses need to be liquid, and anyone who falls for play-action is a fool. You’ll get a breakdown you won’t get anywhere else for any price.

Week one of the NFL season kicking off and we’re celebrating with our new show PIX on Pigskin show. Legendary writer and NFL insider Gary Myers joined us to break down everything you want to know about the Jets and Giants heading into week one. We’re talking Wilson, Jones, Saquon, Saleh and so much more. And don’t forget to tune in every Sunday for NY Blitz at 11AM and PIX 11 Sports Nation at 11PM for more on Big Blue and Gang Green.

