Patience key to Jets QB Wilson’s progress

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) looks on during practice at the team’s NFL football training facility, Saturday, July. 31, 2021, in Florham Park, N.J. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Practice completions and touchdowns or the lack thereof are far from the most important measuring sticks in Zach Wilson’s development.

Two weeks into training camp, the New York Jets are tracking the rookie quarterback’s overall progress. And staying patient. Even if some fans and media want to see more.

Coach Robert Saleh says the statistical results in practice are more important to fans and media. Saleh says Wilson is exactly where the team wants him to be in his process and demeanor.

He also insists Wilson is going to be fine as he learns from his successes and mistakes.