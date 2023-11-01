NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Giants will face the Raiders this Sunday in Las Vegas. Quarterback Daniel Jones should be back on the field behind center for Big Blue.

Jones will need some help if the Giants are going to be successful against the Raiders pass defense, which is ranked ninth in the NFL, giving up 197 yards per game.

With Tight End Darren Waller out for Sunday’s game, the Giants will need a big performance from their rookie wide receiver Jalin Hyatt. The Giants speedster has 9 catches for 195 yards on the season, and on Wednesday, PIX11 Sports’ Marc Malusis caught up with the Giants rookie.

