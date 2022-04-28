LAS VEGAS (PIX11/AP) — The 2022 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday evening, and it’s expected to be a big night for the Jets and the Giants.

The New York teams make up a combined four picks in the top 10 alone. The Jets have picks four and 10. The Giants have picks five and seven.

Here’s a list of the first 10 teams to pick, in order:

Jacksonville Jaguars Detroit Lions Houston Texans New York Jets New York Giants Carolina Panthers New York Giants (trade from Chicago Bears) Atlanta Falcons Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos) New York Jets (trade from Seattle Seahawks)

