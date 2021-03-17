Nate Solder will return from opt out and play for Giants

NFL

by:

Posted: / Updated:

New York Giants Nate Solder (76) on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Eagles won 34-17.(AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Offensive tackle Nate Solder has renegotiated his contract with the New York Giants and will return to the NFL after opting out of last season because of family concerns about COVID-19.

Solder was supposed to earn $9.9 million this season under his old contract and will earn roughly $4 million this season.

The team also said Wednesday it re-signed receiver C.J. Board, defensive tackle Austin Johnson and long snapper Casey Kreiter.

NFL free agency officially opens Wednesday afternoon.

The Giants helped their salary cap problems by working out a three-year deal with defensive lineman Leonard Williams on Tuesday.

