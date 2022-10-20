With the Giants’ success, it is time to give a wink and a nod to their defensive coordinator.

The team has grabbed New York’s attention and that of the NFL this year with their 5 and 1 start. There are a lot of reasons why they are sitting in second place in a rejuvenated NFC East. Coaching matters in the NFL and don’t let anyone ever tell you different.

A ton of the accolades have been thrown at head coach Brian Daboll, and rightfully so. But he’s not the only one making an impact. Early in 2022, the Baltimore Ravens announced that they were parting ways with defensive coordinator Wink Martindale after four seasons.

Martindale is a character and an aggressive defensive mind. The Ravens’ loss is the Giants’ gain. Big blue has familiarity with Martindale as well; he interviewed for the head coaching position before the team hired Joe Judge. Wink would not be here if former defensive coordinator Patrick Graham did not decided to leave and take the same position with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Martindale likes to bring blitzes and pressure to try and get the ball out of the opposing quarterback’s hands. This Giants defense has an identity. You have seen big plays on defense

The Giants are a top 10 scoring defense this season. Their secondary has also been sticky against the pass and you have seen the defensive staff make adjustments as the game goes along. When Daboll was named head coach, many people thought his most important hire was going to be their defensive coordinator. Man were they right and the giants have a good one in Martindale.