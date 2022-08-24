The Jets were busy on the first day of the draft, taking cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner at No. 4 overall, wide receiver Garrett Wilson six picks later and then trading up to grab defensive end Jermaine Johnson at No. 26.

All three have a chance to make immediate impacts as rookies.

Gardner was competing with Bryce Hall for the starting gig opposite D.J Reed and was impressive during training camp. Wilson is an athletic playmaker who should quickly complement Corey Davis and Elijah Moore. Johnson is part of a talented D-line and flashed his pass rushing skills late in camp.