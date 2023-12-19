FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (PIX11) — Finally, common sense reigned at Florham Park.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is not healthy enough to play and will not play this season and is indeed done for the year.

The Jets were eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday in their loss to the Dolphins. Rodgers wanted to be a medical marvel and did a tremendous job of giving his team a carrot to play for, stay playoff relevant and just maybe he would make a return this season.

But let’s be honest, it was never going to happen. He would have been willing to play if he were not 100% healthy.

Fantastic, it would have been foolish for the Jets to play him even if they were still alive for the post-season.

Realistically, Rodgers is a solid month away from being close to 100% healthy, and the decision was made to end the dog and pony show. Rodgers did commit to the Jets for the next two years and said the Jets do not have to rebuild but reload, and it appears the trio of Douglas, Saleh and Hackett will be back.

Rodgers is a very smart individual and knows words matter and how to keep himself relevant, even though a return this season was not medically feasible. The Jets organization is his, and he runs the show and that is why everyone is coming back, not based on job performance, but based on his comfortability level.

He likes where he stands with this group, and if you at home say that is good enough for me. I don’t blame you.

After all, the QB position is the most important one in the NFL, and Rodgers is a future hall of famer we saw this year what it was like not having a quarterback for the Jets once again.

Now the pressure is on Douglas to get it right and build a team that could withstand a Rodgers injury in 2024, just in case, and the clock is ticking.

Until next time, New York, I’m Marc Malusis.

