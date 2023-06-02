NEW YORK (PIX11) — Can we stop with the conversations about Tom Brady returning to the NFL?

When Brady was in the league at 45 years old, people couldn’t wait for him to retire. People were tired of hearing about his constant winning, his legacy and the New York Patriots. So why are we now constantly inquiring about whether Brady is going to stay retired?

We all need to stop. Brady is retired. He’s getting ready to join FOX Sports broadcasts in 2024 to begin a 10-year, $375 million contract.

Brady is done. There’s no pulling him back into the NFL. He had a remarkable career and is the greatest quarterback of all time, but it’s over. It’s time to move on.