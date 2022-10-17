NEW YORK (PIX11) — Maybe it bothered some, but it did not bother me. After watching the Jets dismantle Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in the 27-10 victory Sunday, you realize that the Jets are not only good, but they are going to get better.

They are so young across the board and have playmakers like Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson on offense. They have already shown a brief glimpse of their talent, which is immense. But they also have a swagger to them, which brings me to rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner. He has earned every bit of his nickname in the NFL. He is a special athlete, and he knows he is great.

The impressive thing about Gardner is that through just six games, he has already built a reputation in the league for being a shutdown corner, which is difficult to do. He has been targeted 30 times and has only allowed 13 receptions for just 135 yards. He has eight passes defended and has allowed the ninth-lowest passer rating of 54.2 among eligible corners.

Gardner does it all and has shut down the likes of Ja’Marr Chase, Mark Andrews, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Allen Lazard. That list will get only continue to grow from there. Besides being great, I love his personality. I adored him wearing the cheesehead on the field after the game and even walked to the team bus after with the cheesehead in hand as he greeted Jets fans.

Gardner is only 22 years old and he is already great. He wears No. 1 for a reason. One day real soon, he will be the best cover cornerback in the NFL and is going to help define Jets football for the next decade.