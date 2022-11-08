NEW YORK (PIX11) — Happy Election Day!

We’re asking for your vote for NFL Coach of the Year. There are two worthy candidates in New York: Jets head coach Robert Saleh and Giants head coach Brian Daboll.

The Jets are 6-3 and a legit playoff contender. They have a top-ten defense in the NFL, a dominant run game and have won in spite of quarterback Zach Wilson’s lack of progress.

The Giants came into the season with zero expectations but have started the season 6-2 and are looking like a playoff team. Quarterback Daniel Jones looks good and running back Saquon Barkley has found himself once again. The Giants have an identity on offense and defense and are a smart, well-disciplined team.

Tune in to PIX11 weeknights at 10 p.m. for all the latest updates on your favorite local sports teams.