NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is set to turn 40 on Saturday.

He continues his rehab process from a ruptured Achilles tendon and hopes to play at some point this season. But there are factors for sure: is he healthy enough to return, and are the jets viable and relevant?

Let me put it as bluntly as I possibly can.

The Jets would be absolutely moronic to allow Aaron Rodgers to suit up this season and get behind this offensive line.

I get that he is running the organization. I understand that Rodgers is giving a lifeline to offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas. Owner Woody Johnson loves franchise star quarterbacks, even older ones.

I understand that Rodgers wants to prove people wrong that he can rehab quicker than anyone else, which is a motivator. Even if doctors cleared him to return, which is a stretch. There is no need for number 8 to see the field again.

For all intents and purposes, the Jets season ended on Friday against the Dolphins. It is now about 2024 and putting this organization and Rodgers in the best possible position to win. They cannot afford even to open up the possibility of another injury with Rodgers or a re-injuring of his Achilles.

Rodgers loves the spotlight and likes to be in the news, and that is where it is tricky with Rodgers, knowing his history in Green Bay. But don’t be foolish.

Don’t be stupid. If you play Rodgers this season, with nothing to play for behind, this offensive line would be the ultimate Jet move.

Until next time, New York, I’m Marc Malusis.