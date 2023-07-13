FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (PIX11) — All the rumors and reports were true as the cameras will be rolling when the New York Jets open up training camp on July 19, and they will serve as this year’s team on HBO Hard Knocks.

The Jets made it known publicly and privately that they did not want to be selected. However, the Jets are the biggest storyline entering NFL training camps and the regular season.

Yes, it is an added distraction. Yes, it is a headache the Jets do not need as they are looking at a potential two-year window to try and win a Super Bowl with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, but let’s not act like this is more than it is. It will not determine or impact if the Jets have a successful season or not; the play of the offensive line is a bigger concern.

So, as you, the Jets fan at home, get set to watch Hard Knocks on HBO this summer, take a deep breath. It is not the end of the world either. The Jets have not made the playoffs for 12 seasons, and this year it is all supposed to be different.

The NFL is also in the money-making business and has to take care of their partners, and that is why the biggest storyline of the season, heading into training camp, is Aaron Rodgers and Gang Green. It only adds to the intrigue in what should be an unbelievable season for the Jets.

With great talent comes expectations, which is exactly what we have in New York. Not only is Aaron Rodgers with the Jets to try and win a Super Bowl, but he might also be able to salvage interest in Hard Knocks, which might just be as impressive.