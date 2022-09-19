Sunday’s improbable win by the Jets over the Browns was great on a lot of different levels.

First off, it’s never a bad thing to win a football game. You also started to see the young talent on this team rise. Wideout Garrett Wilson finished the game with eight catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns.

It was great for the Jets fans. They have been knocked around far too long.

It was also much needed for the head Coach Robert Saleh. Results matter in the National Football League. Effort needs to lead to results and even though the Jets caught breaks on Sunday, the credit to them is that they took advantage of them.

Sunday’s win was the biggest win in Robert Saleh’s coaching career with the jets.

Tune in to PIX11 weeknights at 10 p.m. for all the latest updates on your favorite local sports teams.