NEW YORK (PIX11) — After the New York Jets and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur decided to part ways last week, the search is on for who will orchestrate the offense moving forward. The question is: Is it really an attractive job opportunity? The answer is no.

I’m not saying the Jets are untalented. They have a high number of talented young players. The issue is they don’t have a quarterback, and that’s a problem in the NFL.

The Jets need to emphasize winning. That means Zach Wilson cannot be your starting quarterback moving forward. The quicker that happens, the more appealing the Jets offensive coordinator position becomes.

This offseason, the Jets need to get a veteran quarterback, find an offensive coordinator and learn from this past season.