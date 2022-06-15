NEW YORK (PIX11) — After a lackluster rookie season, it’s go time for Zach Wilson. The Jets quarterback didn’t impress many people his first season in the NFL, where he completed just 55% of his passes and threw 11 interceptions.

Wilson was drafted second overall, having been an explosive player at Brigham Young University. But that explosiveness didn’t shine through with the Jets.

With talented backs and an upgraded offensive line, PIX11 News’ Marc Malusis expects Wilson to have more help this year.

PIX11 News’ Marc Malusis has more in the video above.