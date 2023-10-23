NEW YORK (PIX11) — Whenever the New York Giants need to get right, it is always Washington, and that was the case Sunday as the Giants beat the Commanders 14-7 as they got themselves to 2-5 on the season.

Giants backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor played well as he threw for 279 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Once again, starter Daniel Jones was unable to play due to a neck injury he suffered against the Miami Dolphins.

Make no mistake about it though, there is no quarterback controversy with the Giants. Jones is the starter, and when he is healthy enough to start once again, he will. For those who are trying to spark that conversation, get a grip. First off, the Giants are invested in Jones, which comes into play. We have also seen Jones not that long ago lead the team to the postseason and a playoff victory. Jones is also a captain on the team, and quite honestly, he is better.

Now you might say that the offense has looked better the last two weeks, which is true. They have looked better against a Bills defense that just made Mac Jones and the New England Patriots offense look competent, and the inept Commanders, who on defense have yet to play up to their talent level.

The Bills defense has lost three key pieces in defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, linebacker Matt Milano and cornerback Tre’Davious White and got slice and diced Sunday in Foxborough.

Plus, the Giants offensive line, amazingly enough, has looked better as of late. The Giants are lucky to have Taylor. He is experienced, knows the offense and his quick decision-making has alleviated some of the stress along the offensive line.

It also helps that the Giants have had Saquon Barkley back too, who happens to be their best offensive weapon.

With all of that, make no mistake, the Giants starting quarterback is their franchise quarterback, Daniel Jones. He proved that last year, and when healthy, he will be back under center. The Giants have enough issues, but a quarterback controversy is not one of them.