NEW YORK (PIX11) — Sometimes you have to be patient in order to see the true talent of a person. A perfect example is New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence.

Lawrence was selected No. 17 overall out of Clemson in the 2019 NFL Draft. He came into the NFL with high expectations of being a stout run stuffer and a dominant force along the defensive line. Coming into this season, Lawrence had been good but not great. This year, however, he has played at an All-Pro level.

The 25-year-old has 33 tackles and a career-high five sacks through nine games. The 7-2 Giants are feeding off his energy.

