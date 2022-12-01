NEW YORK (PIX11) — The New York Giants are gearing up for their Week 13 matchup against the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

The 7-4 Giants have lost two straight games, but now is not the time to jump off the bandwagon.

We’ve learned that this Giants team is a scrappy group and well-coached. The staff makes the most use of the talent on the roster and puts them in a position to be successful.

Despite losing two in a row, the Giants have already shown they are resilient. They have five 4th quarter comebacks this season.

After the strong start, it would be a disappointment if this team didn’t make the playoffs. I don’t think the Giants are done surprising us just yet with six games remaining.