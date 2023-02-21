NEW YORK (PIX11) — Quarterback Daniel Jones will be seeking around $45 million on average per year from the New York Giants in free agency.

Timing is everything when it comes to contracts. With more revenue coming into the NFL, salaries will continue to rise for elite players. Jones is just the next man up.

The Giants put themselves in this position by not picking up Jones’ fifth-year rookie option. Jones responded by having a career season, helping lead the team a playoff victory.

What are the viable options for the Giants if it’s not Jones at quarterback? The realistic options are not great. Besides, general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll have already made it clear that Jones their franchise quarterback and they want him back this upcoming season.

Just because Jones is asking for more than $40 million per season, doesn’t mean he’ll get it. It’s all about negotiating and leveraging his value.

Jones will be the Giants’ quarterback in 2023. He proved that he’s a starting quarterback and at times elite. Jones created the market for himself with his play this past season.